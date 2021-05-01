TS posts 7,754 new cases, less than 80,000 samples tested

Telangana continued to witness comparatively low testing for the fourth consecutive day, leading to detection of fewer cases. On Friday, the State recorded 7,754 cases with a total of 77,930 tests being performed.

For a few days between April 8 and April 24, around 1 lakh to 1.3 lakh tests were being conducted on a daily basis. The all-time highest caseload of 10,122 was recorded on April 26 when 99,638 samples were examined. However, since then, the number of tests has been gradually dipping.

The number of fatalities, however, continues to remain over 50. On Friday, 51 COVID patients died. The death toll now stands at 2,312.

Of the total 7,754 fresh cases, the highest of 1,507 were from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation limits followed by 630 in Medchal Malkajgiri, 544 in Rangareddy and 325 in Sangareddy.

Of the 77,930 persons tested, 50.8% were primary contacts and 12.95% were secondary contacts.

So far, the State has tested more than 1.29 crore samples, and of those, 4,43,360 turned up positive for coronavirus. As on April 30, a total of 78,888 cases were active with 3,62,160 having recovered.