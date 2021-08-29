TS posts 257 new COVID cases

The State logged 257 fresh cases of COVID-19 cases on Sunday, taking the total 6,57,376. The daily tests, which usually stay above 70,000, fell to 58,335 on the day.

The new infections include 87 from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation limits, 18 each from Khammam, Rangareddy and Warangal Urban, and 16 from Karimnagar. No infection was recorded in six districts — Nirmal, Narayanpet, Nagarkurnool, Medak, Kamareddy, and Jayashankar-Bhupalapally.

One more COVID patient succumbed to the infection on Sunday. With that, the death toll now stands at 3,870.

By evening, the State had a total of 5,912 active cases.