TS posts 220 COVID cases

COVID positive cases in Telangana continue to hover around the 200-mark with 220 fresh cases being detected and results of another 1,295 tests yet to come by on Friday. There was one fatality, taking the official death toll to 3,919.

A total of 46,193 tests were conducted as against 46,190 the previous day.

Most of the cases were from within the capital region of GHMC at 67, Rangareddy 14 and Medchal-Malkjagiri 15. Other districts with double-digit cases were Warangal (18) where the caseload has increased from 13 since the past week, followed by Karimnagar 14 and Mancherial 10.

Zero cases have been declared from the districts of Adilabad, Jogulamba-Gadwal, Nagarkurnool, Narayanpet and Nirmal while single digit cases were reported from Jangoan, Kamareddy, Khammam, Mahaboobnagar, Medak, Komarumbheem-Asifabad, Mulug and Vikarabad.