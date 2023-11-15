TS polls: Over 600 candidates withdraw nominations before deadline

November 15, 2023 11:59 pm | Updated November 16, 2023 12:00 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Assembly election due on November 30 is likely to throw up interesting results.

After the election authority rejected 606 nominations of the total 4,798 on Tuesday, over 600 candidates are said to have withdrawn their nominations on Wednesday, the last date for withdrawal of papers.

This leaves the total number of contestants for the 119 constituencies at around 2,300, around 20 candidates each per constituency on an average.

Efforts of the three main contenders, BRS, Congress and BJP, appear to have fructified as several candidates, who were denied tickets by the respective parties, and filed nominations as Independents, reportedly withdrew their nominations. The office of the Chief Electoral Officer is busy processing the withdrawal applications. “The process may continue till early on Thursday morning,” an official told The Hindu.

Though the final figure is yet to be announced, officials said that the number of contestants in Gajwel, the constituency where BRS president and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao is in the fray, has a total of 44 candidates in the fray, as 70 candidates withdrew their nominations on Wednesday.

Kamareddy reported 39 candidates, including TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy, as 19 people withdrew their nominations.

Close to 300 candidates remained in the fray in the 15 constituencies under the GHMC limits, as 20 candidates withdrew their nominations. In all, 173 candidates remained in the fray in six constituencies of neighbouring Rangareddy district with LB Nagar reporting 38, Ibrahimpatnam 28 and Maheshwaram 27 candidates, according to the figures finalised by the election authority till late on Wednesday night.