TS police to issue e-Pass for stranded people

In a major relief to migrant workers, students and others stranded in the State, Telangana police has decided to issue them e-Pass to reach their destination.

Director General of Police M Mahender Reddy on Saturday said that people who got stranded in Telangana due to the lockdown and want to leave for their homes in other States can apply for e-Pass by submitting required information at https://tsp.koopid.ai/epass. After due verification, the pass e-Pass will be sent to the applicant who can then move ahead.

The development came three days after the Union Ministry of Home Affairs issued guidelines allowing inter-State movement of stranded tourists, pilgrims, students, migrant workers and others. It asked all the States and Union Territories to designate nodal authorities and develop standard protocols for receiving and sending the stranded people, screening them.

Meanwhile, there was unrest among several migrant labourers who were working at a construction site in Tellapur under RC Puram police station of Cyberabad Commissionerate. The labourers were upset about the lack of hygiene and other proper measures for their stay. They protested against having to remain in the State, and police reached the spot to pacify them. Primarily, the labourers were agitating against having been left in the lurch by their employers, as none of them were being paid. Since they belong to other States, they tried to persuade the police to let them leave, but were finally convinced to stay back by the police who explained to them about the ongoing interventions by Central and State authorities for sending back all stranded migrants.

On Saturday, hundreds of people approached various police stations across the State for passes.