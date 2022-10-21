TS police relentlessly working for law and order: Mahmood Ali

The Hindu Bureau HYDERABAD
October 21, 2022 20:32 IST

Police personnel paying homage to martyrs during a parade on Police Commemoration Day in Hyderabad on Friday. | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G

Law and order, a key requirement for the development of Telangana, has been consistently upheld by the State police. The police force is alert and relentlessly working day and night to check extremism, terrorism, communal tension, white-collar crimes and anti-social elements, Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali said on Friday.

He said this while delivering a speech at Goshamahal police grounds on Police Commemoration Day.

“There has been no instance of communal tension in Hyderabad in the last eight years. The police preserved the city’s communal harmony,” he said, and added that the department’s work, particularly during Ganesh Chaturthi, Bonalu and Bathukamma festivities, was well-appreciated.

“The Telangana police, by taking inspiration from Police Flag Day, a day remembering the sacrifices of 10 Reserve Police Force personnel in the Chinese attack of 1959, must re-dedicate themselves and fight anti-social forces,” Mr. Ali said.

DGP M. Mahender Reddy, senior police officers and families of the officers who died in the line of duty were present.

The Home Minister said that a total of 264 police officers were lost in the country this year, and paid homage to the fallen heroes and honoured their families.

At the Police Martyrs’ Memorial in Gachibowli, Cyberabad Police Commissioner M.S. Raveendra, while addressing police personnel, remembered the sacrifices of Amangal Sub-Inspector K. Hanumanth Reddy, Thalakondapalli constable Faheemuddin, and Armed constable Eshwar Rao, and honoured their families.

Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh M. Bhagwat paid homage to fallen officers at CAR headquarters at Amberpet. He said that the noble sacrifices of police personnel are immortal and the nation will always remain indebted to them.

