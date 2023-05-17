ADVERTISEMENT

TS people too will vote for the alternative: BJP’s NVSS Prabhakar

May 17, 2023 06:30 pm | Updated 06:30 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

BJP vice-president and ex-MLA N.V.S.S. Prabhakar said people of Karnataka had voted for an alternative and same would be repeated in Telangana because BJP had become an effective alternative to ruling BRS on Wednesday. State party chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar had been raising burning issues and people were fed up with inept performance and administration of BRS government which had issued anti-people government orders, he claimed.

While Congress can only day dream about coming to power, the BRS government had no right to celebrate 10 years since it had failed to achieve much in the promised areas of ‘water, jobs and funds” for TS. In fact, the government had become notorious for “liquor, leaks and borrowings” during the last nine years, he said, adding that the party would be releasing chargesheets soon on every failure.

