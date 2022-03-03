TS people seeking ‘double-engine’ govt here also: Laxman

‘No Group-I notification in TS in last seven years’

BJP's national OBC morcha president K. Laxman said on Thursday that neither social justice nor development schemes benefitted the weaker sections in Telangana ever since its formation.

Addressing the TS Other Backward Classes (OBC) leaders at the party office, he pointed out that the Modi government had 27 people from among the BCs in the Cabinet whereas there are just three in TS. And, to add ‘insult to injury’ the TS government has been way behind in ensuring welfare schemes or employment opportunities reach the needy, he charged.

In this context, Mr. Laxman compared the performance of "double engine" government of Uttar Pradesh led by Yogi Adityanath with TS government, stating that 86 lakh farmers got ₹36,000 crore loan waiver, 4.5 lakh youth were providing employment and another two crore through the small and medium scale firms.

Another 45 lakh houses were built for the poor in UP, free rations twice a month to majority of people and there is free education for girls up to graduation. "Here the KCR government has not bothered to fill the vacant posts and Group 1 notification was not issued even once in the last seven years. What happened to KG-PG scheme, no one knows," he said.

The former party State unit president stressed that the TRS regime's "tall claims with nothing to show at ground-level" should be exposed to the public as people here are also seeking a "double engine" government where Centre-State work in unison.