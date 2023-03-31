TS people ready to give VRS to corrupt BRS: J. P. Nadda

March 31, 2023 09:04 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president J.P. Nadda has accused the BRS Government of damaging the image of Telangana with its “corruption and bribery” and he was also “feeling sad” to note that the Enforcement Directorate had questioned Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s daughter Kavitha on her alleged role in a liquor scam.

“TRS can become BRS but there is no difference in the corruption and bribery in the governance. TS was a surplus State when it was formed, but Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao had pushed it into deep debt. People of Telangana have realised the sham and are ready to give VRS – voluntary retirement scheme to BRS,” he told partymen virtually on Friday from Delhi.

Mr. Reddy was addressing party leaders at seven different places in TS and Andhra Pradesh where the new party offices were opened including Sangareddy, Bhupalapally, Warangal, Mahabubabad and Jangoan as well as Anantapur and Chittoor (AP). The BRS government had lost the right to rule TS as it had been mired in real estate scams and irrigation projects had become ‘ATMs’ especially the Kaleshwaram project where the cost was escalated exponentially, he said.

The national president did not spare AP Government either though he was more circumspect in his criticism stating that it had not been able to implement the NDA government schemes at the ground level effectively. “I urged people to support our party as we are ready to have a double engine government to provide good governance,” he said.

Mr. Nadda explained the Modi Government contributions towards development of AP and TS in the form of granting funds for national highways and several other welfare schemes. “Our country has clocked 6.8% growth leaving the developed nations behind while the inflation at 6.52% has been the lowest,” he said, goading the cadre to take the message to people.

He also lashed out at the Congress and Rahul Gandhi, in particular for his “arrogance” despite the “shrinking” base across the country. “They have been calling Mr. Modi all kinds of names but people of the country are with him,” he declared.

“We are the only cadre-based party with firm ideology which is absent in the dynastic or regional parties”, added Mr. Reddy. National general secretaries Tarun Chugh, Arvind Menon, Union Minister for Tourism, Culture and Development of Northeast Region G. Kishan Reddy, TS president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, Rajya Sabha MP K. Laxman, senior leader P. Muralidhar Rao and others were present.