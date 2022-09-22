TS people looking for change, will choose BJP in next polls: Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti

ADVERTISEMENT

People of Telangana have already made up their mind to go for a ‘decisive political change’ in the next elections and the BJP was sure to form the government here, said Union Minister of State for Rural Development Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti on Thursday.

“Don’t you want a government which will use bulldozers against those who looted public money? During my visits I have come to realise that the KCR Government has cheated every section of the society after making promises. It is not implementing schemes funded by the Centre either,” she told a public meeting held to mark the culmination of the fourth phase of ‘Praja Sangrama Yatra’ of TS BJP president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar at Pedda Amberpet on Thursday evening.

The Union Minister said Chief Ministers of Telangana, Bihar, West Bengal and other “dynastic politicians’ were all ganging up to become Prime Ministers and defeat Prime Minister Narendra Modi, but they will not succeed because people are with him (Modi). She also ridiculed the ongoing walkathon of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Ms. Niranjan Jyoti alleged that there was a fear of terrorism and about blasts at every corner in Hyderabad, but after the Modi Government came to power, the law and order situation improved putting a stop to all such extremist activities. “Traitors will not be spared and action will be taken,” she declared.

The KCR government has been starving panchayats of funds, not heeding demand for housing for the poor despite the Centre releasing money. Even free rations given by the Modi Government was stopped for a couple of months, hence, the time has come for people to rise against the regime, she said.

Telangana Liberation Day was not celebrated by TRS government fearing the Majlis but it was taken up by the Central Government. “Those who have looted the public money will be taken to task and sent to jail,” she asserted. Neither she nor her party was against minorities, dalits or tribals pointing out that top most constitutional posts have been filled by persons of these communities under the BJP governments over the years.

Next phase in Oct.

Mr. Bandi Sanjay Kumar announced that the next phase of his ‘padayatra’ will start from Oct.15. “If you elect our government, we will continue and expand the good schemes of TRS or even that of the Congress. We will not stop them at any cost. Don’t believe canards being spread by TRS people,” he affirmed in his speech.

Forthcoming Munugode bypoll is going to be decisive political battle and the party is determined to ensure the victory of K. Rajagopal Reddy. The government took up free supply of potable drinking water to colonies around Jawaharnagar only after he had highlighted the problem, he pointed out. Senior leaders including Rajya Sabha MP K. Laxman spoke.