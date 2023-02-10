TS partners with Flanders of Belgium for Bio Asia 2023

February 10, 2023 09:16 pm | Updated 09:16 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Telangana government has partnered with Flanders of Belgium to explore multiple opportunities in Life Sciences sector aimed at vaccines and mRNA technological platforms, immunotherapy, life sciences university and cluster-to-cluster collaborations. It has also been named as the International Regional Partner at BioAsia 2023 on Friday.

Flanders’ life sciences industry is estimated to have over 350 companies employing more than 20,000 people, including indirect jobs. Flanders will be participating as the international regional partner for the next three editions of BioAsia, starting with the forthcoming 20th edition later this month.

Minister for Industries, Commerce, IT & Municipal Administration and Urban Development K.T. Rama Rao said that the partnership with Telangana will boost both parties to share the latest developments in life sciences industry. “We are proud to have an extensive relationship with Flanders Investment & Trade and look forward to many more years of knowledge sharing and innovation,” he said.

Principal Secretary (IT & Industries) Jayesh Ranjan said the partnership will help firms here get access to potential business opportunities, R& D facilities, and high quality know-how of Flanders-based organisations. “This will play a significant role in the faster growth of both regions and their participation in BioAsia 2023 will certainly lead to many collaborations,” he said.

“Flanders Life Sciences ecosystem is very diverse and ranges from young start-ups to established local firms and multinationals - the entire value chain – from research and discovery to development and commercialization. It is also characterized by the fertile cross-pollination between biotech, medtech, pharmaceuticals, and healthcare,” said Trade & Investment Commissioner of Flanders, Belgium for South India Jayant Nadiger. Director (life sciences and pharma), and CEO – BioAsia Shakthi Nagappan also spoke, said a press release.