TS-origin staff relieved from AP finally get postings

698 employees relieved, including 13 appointed on compassionate grounds

A majority of the Class III and IV employees of Telangana origin who were relieved by the Andhra Pradesh government were finally given postings in different departments.

After a series of communications addressed by the State government, the government of neighbouring State relieved 698 employees, including 13 appointed on compassionate grounds. In all, 544 of the relieved employees reported to duties in the surplus Human Resource Cell constituted in the Finance Department till date. The Finance Department on Saturday issued orders giving posting to 498 of these employees accommodating them in different departments as well as offices under the purview of the Heads of Department (HoDs) in the twin cities. The department had taken May 31 as cut-off date for reporting to duties in Telangana in giving postings to these employees. Orders relating to posting of the remaining 46 employees are likely to be issued in a day or two. The development comes within few days after the government issued orders announcing payment of adhoc salary of ₹30,000 each to the employees who returned to the State and awaiting posting here. Asked about the remaining close to 150 employees, officials said some of these employees retired after attaining the age of superannuation and some had been promoted to higher cadre while some others died while in service. These employees were allotted to AP against their wishes and options exercised preferring Telangana as their home State and the State Reorganisation wing of the Finance Department had been in constant touch with the AP government to ensure they are relieved. The government in the meantime issued instructions for redeployment of these employees with condition that they should give an undertaking to join anywhere in the State and to take last rank in the respective cadres. Proforma was accordingly circulated among the relieved employees and all of them signed the undertaking.

In the orders issued, the government said the surplus employees allotted to various needy departments should take the last rank in the posted category. Inter-seniority among the persons allotted should be fixed as per their original seniority.