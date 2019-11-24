TS origin Discom staff to return soon from AP

The problems of a few dozens of employees of Telangana origin who are working in the power utilities of Andhra Pradesh appear to have finally been resolved.

The State government has approved the demerger plan of assets and liabilities of the erstwhile AP Northern Power Distribution Company Limited between the Northern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Limited and AP Eastern Power Distribution Company Limited as approved by Expert Committee. As a result, employees of Telangana origin working in the seven mandals of Khammam district which were merged with the neighbouring State are likely to be brought back to the State.

The government, in line with its orders issued in respect of teachers of these seven mandals, is expected to consider the options exercised by these employees for taking them back and adjusting them against the existing vacancies. The employees who hail from any one of these seven mandals would however continue to work in the AP government.

Apportionment of assets

The government issued orders accepting the demerger plans for apportionment of assets and liabilities on account of transfer of distribution network as well as the staff pertaining to the seven mandals under the jurisdiction of the Telangana State Northern Power Distribution Company Limited in line with the provisions of the AP Reorganisation Act.

The order takes into consideration Section 53 dealing with the division of assets and liabilities of PSUs/companies and Section 82 of the Reorganisation Act which prescribes that the employees working in public sector undertakings, corporation and other autonomous bodies would continue to function in the same institution till the modalities for distribution of the personnel between the two successor States was finalized.

Class IV staff

Meanwhile, officials dealing with the State reorganization affairs have decided to represent the matter of repatriation of over 700 Class III and IV employees of Telangana origin working in AP Secretariat and other heads of departments of the neighbouring State to Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao. The AP government had expressed in principle concurrence to transfer these employees to Telangana as and when a formal request either on deputation basis or on permanent basis was made.

The officials concerned had been waiting for the consent of the Chief Minister since the receipt of the letter from the neighbouring State government.