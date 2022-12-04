TS only State to give 2.25 lakh jobs in 9 years: KTR pens a letter to youth

December 04, 2022 09:11 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Stating that Telangana was the only State to give over 2.25 lakh government jobs to youths in the last nine years, Municipal and IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao urged youngsters to focus on preparation for thousands of jobs already notified or in the pipeline.

In an open letter to youngsters and job aspirants, he said that one lakh jobs were assured in the manifesto but 1.35 lakh government jobs were successfully filled in the first term of the TRS government under the leadership of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

In the second term, the process of filling 90,000 government jobs was taken up on a priority basis and the Public Service Commission and other departments have already issued notifications for 32,000 jobs till now. The notifications for jobs in Gurukul Educational Institutions would be issued soon, he said.

He said that 95% of all government jobs were reserved for local candidates as per the Presidential Order and that the age limit for the jobs was relaxed by the State government. The spirit of the Telangana movement has been realised with the new Zonal System introduced by the Chief Minister.

KTR said new methods were adopted by the TRS Government to expedite the process of recruitment. Besides the Public Service Commission, the process was decentralized by recruiting through the Police Recruitment Board, Gurukul Educational Institutions, and other boards, he said. Unlike in the combined state when allegations in recruitment were common the process in the new Telangana state was transparent with no scope for manipulation. Interviews for Group-I jobs were scrapped to avoid any form of discrimination or favouritism.

Besides the government jobs, the TRS government extended complete support in providing 17 lakh job opportunities in the private sector. The State government also created a robust startup ecosystem to encourage innovative ideas of youth. As part of this, T-Hub, T-Works, WE Hub, TSIC, were established, the Minister stated.