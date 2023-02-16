TS objects to GIFT city going to Gujarat

February 16, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - Hyderabad

Industries and IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao has written to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman, raising objection to establishment of Data Embassies in Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT city) in Gujarat.

The Minister said there were huge risks involved in establishing International Data Embassies at one location and that too in a State highly prone to earthquakes. On the contrary, the letter said, Hyderabad had many advantages as an ideal location for data centres. Moreover, the proposal posed a security threat as the location was in a State sharing border with another country.

Mr. Rao suggested that the interests of the client countries be also considered while choosing the location for Data Embassies.

Hyderabad was in Seismic Zone II, one of the least active seismic zones in the country which made the city ideal location for setting up data centres. “In contrast, GIFT city is located in seismic Zone III and very close to Seismic Zone IV, indicating that the region was at a high risk ofr earthquakes. Developing international data embassies in such an area presents potential risks and could have significant consequences for international relations if critical infrastructure is impacted”, he said.

After due diligence, the Minister said global data centre majors chose Telangana to invest in setting up their large data centres. From Amazon Web Services to Microsoft Azure, the State was now home to several hyperscale and edge data centres. The State government launched its Data Centre Policy in 2016 and offered several important incentives and approval provisions to facilitate the setting up of data centres.

Access to dual power grids, low-cost power supply and a high speed fibre network are a few such provisions. “ The overall experience of the companies which have invested in Telangana has been extremely positive. The State will be happy to provide similar support to International Data Embassies”.

Mr. Rao urged the Union Finance Minister to modify the Budget proposal to provide them with multiple locations that would suit their data security requirements. That would provide a level playing field for data infrastructure among the States.