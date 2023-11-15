TS NSUI president moves HC seeking action against KCR over ‘provocative remarks’

November 15, 2023 07:57 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - HYDERABAD

A writ petition has been filed in the Telangana High Court seeking instructions to the Election Commission of India and the Chief Electoral Officer of Telangana to initiate action against BRS president and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao for his “remarks against Congress workers and leaders” during his election campaign meeting in Banswada, Nizamabad, on October 30.

The plea, likely to come up for hearing in a day or two, was filed by TS National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) president Balmoori Venkat Narsing Rao. Citing the remarks made by KCR, Mr. Venkat Rao said that these were in violation of the provisions of the Representation of People Act 1951 and the circular of instructions issued by the ECI. According to him, the CM said that “his party workers too, can catch hold of knives for stabbing and create havoc in the State”.

Apparently, the BRS supremo was referring to the instance of a knife attack on his party nominee in Dubbak Assembly constituency K. Prabhakar Reddy. A man in an inebriated condition inflicted a knife injury on Mr. Reddy, BRS MP of Medak, who was campaigning in the constituency, on October 30.

ADVERTISEMENT

Describing the comments made by the CM as ‘derogatory and hate speech’, the petitioner wanted the HC to initiate action against him. The petitioner stated that he had lodged a written complaint over this ‘provocative speech’ to the ECI and the CEO of Telangana on November 3.

“Since no tangible response is forthcoming from the authorities, I am left with no other alternative efficacious remedy but to approach the HC,” he stated in his petition, and wanted the HC to declare inaction of the ECI and CEO as “arbitrary and illegal”. He also requested the HC to direct the two officials to examine his complaint and initiate appropriate action.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.