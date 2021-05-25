TS nod for vaccination of bank staff at workplace

HYDERABAD

25 May 2021 21:47 IST

Vaccination to be done by private hospitals

Telangana government has permitted all banks and financial institutions, including the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and NABARD, to vaccinate the employees as well as their family members by engaging private hospitals.

The approval follows a request from the State Level Bankers’ Committee (SLBC) and the RBI for vaccination of their staff and family members, aged above 18 years. The Director of Public Health and Family Welfare, while conveying the go-ahead, said while doing so, the hospitals and the banking institutions should ensure that all vaccinations happen by registering in COWIN portal.

The banks and financial institutions have also been allowed to facilitate the inoculation at the workplace “by following workplace vaccination procedure.” Separately, the State government has issued orders permitting vaccination of those above 18 years, through the designated private hospitals as well as private vaccination centres, at workplaces on request from the employer-institutions.

The United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU), an umbrella body of nine unions representing bank employees and officers, have been highlighting the need for vaccination of the bank workforce. It has been demanding this amid hundreds of bank employees contracting the infection and some also succumbing to the virus, in recent months. The Centre’s Department of Financial Services had already advised the State governments to accord priority in vaccination to the workforce of banks.

As preventive measures, against the spread of the virus, banks in Telangana had already switched over to a four hour work public timings for banks, from 8 a.m. to 12 noon. The banks are also allowed to operate with 50% employees on a rotational basis.