TS Municipal Act 2019 in Braille released

04 January 2022 21:55 IST

Minister for Municipal Administration & Urban Development, IT and Industries K.T. Rama Rao released the Telangana State Municipal Act 2019 in the Braille script which will help the visually challenged in accessing information related to the municipal rules, on Tuesday.

Said to be first of its kind in the country, the book has information about the government’s ongoing programmes including greening, water supply, sanitation, health, public toilets, streetlights, markets, disaster management, pollution control, building permissions, e-municipal services, trade licenses and others.

The Minister said the government has been implementing various programmes especially for the persons with disabilities. The book is already available in English and Telugu. Ministers Errabelli Dayakar Rao and Satyavathi Rathod, MP Venkatesh Netha, MLAs Challa Dharmareddy, Diwakar Rao, Maganti Gopinath, principal secretary Arvind Kumar, CDMA Director N Satyanarayana and other officials were present, said a press release.

