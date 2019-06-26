TS moves a notch up in NITI Aayog Health Index

Telangana’s rank in the Health Index-2018 released by the National Institution for Transformation of India (NITI) Aayog has improved by one position. The overall performance rank of the State has improved from eleventh position in the the first edition of Health Index-2017, to tenth in 2018. In terms of incremental performance rank, it jumped from twelfth position to sixth position.

The NITI Aayog’s Health Index-2018, second edition, was released on Tuesday, which analyses the overall performance and incremental improvement in the States and Union Territories (UT) for the period 2015-16 (base year) and 2017-18 (reference year). The Health Index is a composite score incorporating 23 indicators covering key aspects of health sector performance.

For generation of ranks, the States were classified into three categories – 21 larger States, eight smaller States and seven UTs to ensure comparability among similar entities. Telangana is in the larger States category.

Kerala tops

Among the larger States, Kerala stood in the top with an overall score of 74.01, while Uttar Pradesh stood in the bottom with an overall score of 28.61. Telangana scored 59 in this category.

Based on the reference year Index Score, the States are categorised into Aspirants, Achievers and Front-runners. Telangana belongs to the front-runner category in the Health Index-2018. The State position was in ‘Achievers’ category in Health Index-2017. Besides, the States are divided into four categories: ‘Not Improved’, ‘Least Improved’, ‘Moderately Improved’, and ‘Most Improved’, based on incremental performance. Telangana belongs to ‘Moderately Improved’ category. It was in the least improved category in the previous health index.