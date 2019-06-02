TS minimises man-animal conflict in forest areas

Notwithstanding the indifference of the State government towards protection of forests and wildlife, witnessed until a few months back, Telangana has emerged the only State in the country to ‘organise’ drinking water facility for wild animals even in the non-protected forest areas. This has ended man-animal conflict in many forest areas across the State, according to Principal Chief Conservator of Forests P.K. Jha.

The Head of Forest Force was on a visit to forest divisions in Adilabad Circle for the last two days inspecting water and fodder development. He spoke to The Hindu at length on these two aspects which, in his opinion, are key to survival and propagation of wild fauna.

“We made feasibility studies and provided water wherever needed sticking to the formula of one source every 4 sq km in protected area and in 9 sq km in non-protected areas where 40 per cent of the total wildlife is found. We have many of these sources on the forest-village boundaries in order to prevent wild animals entering human habitations seeking water and took precautions to locate them at a distance where cattle do not venture,” Mr. Jha revealed.

“The development of water sources in non-protected area has seen a sea change in the department’s culture. All the forest personnel and officials in these areas, who earlier did not get to think in terms of wild animals, are now taking of wildlife protection,” a beaming PCCF observed.

The development of grasslands, be it natural or developed as fodder plots lately, has also contributed greatly to the decrease in man-animal conflict. “Kagaznagar forest division in Kumram Bheem Asifabad district is an example where good management practices related to these two subjects has almost ended man-animal conflict,” the Head of Forest Force claimed.

Thanks to the Forest Department roping in the services of grassland expert Professor G.D. Muratkar for development of grasslands in the forests, the State has the biggest collection of seeds of local variety grasses in the country. “It is because of his guidance that we know the intricacies of grass as fodder and could collect a whopping 6,500 kg of seeds from our own forests,” Mr. Jha pointed out.

Dr. Muratkar has gone around across many forest areas in the State training officials and others in seed propagation techniques and raising fodder plots. Instead of homogenous varieties, we are going in for heterogenous grass plots so that different species of wild animals get to consume the grass of their liking,” he added.

The most suitable technique in seed propagation is the seedball scattering method as per the grassland expert’s advice.

“This summer I am comfortable,” observed the Head of the Forest Force as he mentally evaluated his department’s effort in making life easy for wild animals.