 TS meeting with Cabinet Secretariat on Centre-State issues inconclusive  

November 16, 2022

The meeting convened by the Cabinet Secretariat on pending Centre-State Coordination issues ended inconclusively as the Union Government sought some clarifications about the status of the pending issues.

Cabinet secretariat secretary (coordination) Pradip Kumar Tripathi who chaired the video conference is learnt to have asked why some departments did not upload the latest status of the Centre State Coordination issues pending resolution. Senior State Government officials led by Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar participated in the 40-minute meeting through video conferencing.

The State Government has listed close to 25 items including request for sanction of full amount of ₹3,064 crore from NDRF as per the revised final memorandum submitted for taking up drought mitigation activities and release of special assistance grant of ₹450 crore for the Development of Backward Districts of Telangana. According to national project status to Kaleshwaram Irrigation Project, extension of MMTS Services from Ghatkesar to Raigir (Yadadri) on cost sharing basis (2/3 by Govt. of Telangana, 1/3 by Indian Railways), steel plant at Bayyaram and establishment of IIM in Telangana are other major issues listed out by the Government for the meeting.

The Cabinet Secretariat officials are learnt to have expressed displeasure at some departments, particularly revenue related ones, for not uploading the current status of pending issues. The development follows the unofficial (UO) note circulated by the Chief Secretary setting November 10 deadline for them to upload the latest status of the pending issues pertaining to the respective departments.

Accordingly, Mr. Tripathi has asked the State Government to update the information on the e-Samiksha portal so that the issues could be examined in detail and the date for the next meeting could be fixed. State Government officials remained tight lipped when asked about the highlights of the meeting.