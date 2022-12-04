TS may find it hard to mobilise resources for Metro extension

December 04, 2022 08:06 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - HYDERABAD

As the struggle for mobilising financial resources to meet the commitments for flagship programmes in the State continues, the Telangana government has announced another major project — extension of Metro Rail from Mind Space / Raidurg to Shamshabad Airport.

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao is expected to lay the foundation stone for the extension works on December 9. The extension is expected to cost an estimated ₹ 6,250 crore and MA&UD Minister K.T. Rama Rao has announced that the project will be totally funded by the State government.

Now, questions are being raised on how the government can plan to mobilise the resources required for the extension works as it has been facing difficulties in raising market borrowings following the restrictions imposed by the Union Finance Ministry on the quantum of borrowings for the current fiscal.

As against ₹ 59,672 crore projected in the budget estimates as public debt component, the government has pruned the amount to ₹ 52,167 crore subsequently.

The government could raise market borrowings after several rounds of consultations with Union government officials and the Centre has reportedly fixed ₹ 39,000 crore as limit for the current fiscal. The State had raised ₹ 25,500 crore OMBs till November 22 this year and will be left with the option of raising another ₹ 13,500 crore till the end of the fiscal.

The revenue receipts too had not been up to the expectations of the government, in spite of steep hike in registration charges, market value of lands and liquor prices.

The total revenue receipts for seven months till October-end remained at ₹ 84,515 crore, just 43.78% of the estimated ₹ 1.93 lakh crore. The receipts had been pegged at ₹ 2.45 lakh crore, including ₹ 52,167 crore through borrowings and other liabilities while the State could achieve ₹ 1.05 lakh crore at the end of October, according to provisional figures submitted to the Comptroller and Auditor General of India.

Assuming that the deficit rose due to cut in the quantum of market borrowings by almost ₹ 20,000 crore, revenue receipts just touched the 50% mark after seven months.

Given the commitments it has in the form of Rythu Bandhu, the next instalment of which is due this month-end, involving an estimated ₹ 8,000 crore and the ongoing releases to Dalit Bandhu, the government will face a tough time in securing funds for the extension works.

Current commitments

Metro Rail extension cost - ₹ 6,250 crore

Scope left for market borrowings - ₹ 13,500 crore

Rythu Bandhu next instalment - over ₹ 8,000 crore

Dalit Bandhu budget provision of ₹17,700 crore for current fiscal

Expenditure on salaries or wages, pensions and interest payments - over ₹60,000 crore