TS-Markfed to market its Gujarat counterpart’s products

HYDERABAD

07 January 2021 20:35 IST

Farm inputs to be available at all KVKs

Telangana State Cooperative Marketing Federation Ltd (TS-Markfed) has entered into a memorandum of understanding with the Gujarat State Cooperative Marketing Federation Ltd (GujcoMasol) for the marketing of the latter’s products in the State.

According to officials of the Markfed, the agreement would allow them jointly market GujcoMasol’s products — Novel Gujco Dharamrut, a liquid organic fertilizer and Gujco Novel Plus, a botanical pesticide and Novel Prime, a botanical fungicide — developed by Navsari Agricultural University, Gujarat, in collaboration with Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR).

The agreement was signed by Chief Executive of GujcoMasol Dinesh Suthar and Managing Director of Markfed V. Bhaskara Chary here on Thursday in the presence of Markfed chairman M. Ganga Reddy. It is stated that the pact was signed on the suggestion of Ministry of Agriculture to benefit farmers. The products would be on display in all Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs).

The TS-Markfed officials stated that Novel Gujco Dharamrut was a patented organic liquid nutrient rich in NPK (nitrogen, phosphorous and potassium) and all other micro nutrients. Further, it also contains plant growth hormones such as gibberellic acid, cytokinin and naphthalene acetic acid with soil conditioning and waste decomposing bacteria.

Further, the officials stated that the three products could be used through fertigation or by drenching in young graft of fruits up to 2-3 years and the application is advised quarterly helping in the vegetative growth as well as to maintain health of the graft.