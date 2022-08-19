TS logs 450 COVID cases

Special Correspondent HYDERABAD
August 19, 2022 21:13 IST

Telangana logged 450 COVID positive cases on Friday with no death reported.

The highest number of 220 cases was recorded in Hyderabad followed by 30 in Rangareddy district and 25 in Medchal-Malkajgiri district. Karimnagar, Khammam, Mahabubabad, Sangareddy and Nalgonda touched double figure mark.

This takes the cumulative positive cases recorded in the State to 8,31,265 of which 8,24,360 recovered. The total number of fatalities so far is 4,111. A health bulletin issued on Thursday night said the case fatality rate stood at 0.49 per cent while the recovery rate stood 99.17 per cent.

The total number of cases under treatment/isolation was 2,794. The total number of samples tested on Friday in Telangana was 30,212, taking the cumulative sample figure to 3,71,36,513.

