TS logs 376 new COVID cases
Telangana recorded 376 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, taking the total to 8,32,595. While 26,558 samples were tested, results of 666 are awaited.
The new cases include 164 from Hyderabad, 33 from Rangareddy, and 26 from Medchal Malkajgiri.
From March 2, 2020, to August 23 this year, a total of 3.72 crore samples were tested and 8,32,595 were detected with coronavirus. Of the total cases, 2,722 were active cases, 8,25,762 have recovered, and 4,111 people died of COVID.
