Telangana

TS logs 163 new COVID cases

Telangana recorded 163 COVID-19 cases on Monday, taking the total to 2,99,086. One more COVID-positive patient succumbed, pushing up the death toll to 1,635.

The new 163 cases include 27 from Greater Hyderabad, 13 from Medchal-Malkajgiri, 12 from Rangareddy. No cases were recorded in Nirmal, Jogulamba Gadwal, and Jayashankar Bhupalapally.

On Tuesday, 40,181 samples were examined and results of 488 were awaited. A total of 87,61,207 samples have been tested so far. Of the total cases, 1,907 are active and 2,95,544 have recovered.

