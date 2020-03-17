TS loans set to spiral to ₹3.19 lakh crore: Jeevan Reddy

The State government will raise loans to the tune of ₹42,300 crore in the coming financial year pushing Telangana into a debt trap of ₹3.19 lakh crore, Congress MLC T. Jeevan Reddy argued.

At a press conference here, he said the budget figures submitted prove that a massive loan raising exercise is on and budget figures were inflated for this very purpose whereas the actual revenues were much lower. Pushing the State into a huge debt trap seem to be only work this government did, he alleged.

Mr. Reddy charged that the government’s growth was seen only in improving the Excise revenue ensuring people consume liquor ignoring the devastating impact it was having on the households and the rural incomes. Unfortunately, Telangana stands in the first place in liquor sales in the country.

He said at least 10 belt shops were functioning in every village and the government seems to be encouraging them consciously to raise revenues. He demanded removal of belt shops that were playing havoc with families’ economy in the villages and educated youngsters were being addicted to liquor.

Mr. Reddy said the IT sector in Hyderabad was employing 75% non-locals while Telangana youngsters were being denied their share. “When we question the government for IT jobs Finance Minister T. Harish Rao had replied that IT sector has provided catering jobs to our youngsters,” he claimed.

The Congress MLC demanded that 85% of jobs be reserved for Telangana youngsters in the industries that seek government concessions in their business.