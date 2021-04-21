TS left with around 7 lakh vaccine doses

HYDERABAD

Telangana has received a little over 6 lakh additional doses of COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday night. Up to Wednesday night, the State had around seven lakh doses of the vaccine.

This is expected to last for four to five days.

The State is giving jabs to over 1.2 to 1.7 lakh people a day. While 1.77 were administered the jab on Monday, 1.39 received the shot on Wednesday.

