TelanganaHYDERABAD 21 April 2021 23:23 IST
TS left with around 7 lakh vaccine doses
Updated: 21 April 2021 23:28 IST
Telangana has received a little over 6 lakh additional doses of COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday night. Up to Wednesday night, the State had around seven lakh doses of the vaccine.
This is expected to last for four to five days.
The State is giving jabs to over 1.2 to 1.7 lakh people a day. While 1.77 were administered the jab on Monday, 1.39 received the shot on Wednesday.
