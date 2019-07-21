TS increasing revenue, putting it in welfare schemes: KTR

The State government is consistently increasing its revenue and simultaneously providing the increased income to people through welfare schemes to improve their living standards, said TRS working president and Sircilla legislator K.T. Rama Rao.

Participating in the distribution of increased Aasara pension proceedings to the beneficiaries in various parts of the textile town on Saturday, he said the election promise of doubling the amount for the beneficiaries had been duly fulfilled.

Stating that Telangana is the only State in the country to provide pension to beedi workers, he said the PF cut-off date was changed from 2014 to 2019 to benefit another 2 lakh beedi workers. With regard to the double bedroom housing scheme, Mr. Rama Rao said the houses would be allocated to the beneficiaries in a transparent manner through lottery system without any political interference.

In Sircilla, 1,500 double bedroom houses have been constructed and are ready for occupation, the MLA said and added that they were waiting for an auspicious day to allocate houses. He also promised to allocate ₹5 lakh to the people who have land for the construction of double bedroom houses and assured to release ₹65 crore under Pavala Vaddi (interest subsidy) scheme to women SHGs.

TSCAB chairman K. Ravinder Rao, Collector D. Krishna Bhaskar were also present.

‘Boosts self-esteem’

Extending Aasara pension to the needy boosts their self-esteem and confidence, remarked MLA T. Harish Rao, adding that it is a scheme close to Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s heart.

Addressing a gathering after distributing pensions here on Saturday, Mr Harish Rao said the State government has increased the pension amount from ₹1,000 to ₹2,016 for the elderly and ₹1,500 to ₹3016 for the differently-abled to meet their expenses. He said Telangana is the only State which has been offering such an high pension amount with more than 13,000 beneficiaries in the district headquarters alone.

‘Palabhisekham’

Portraits of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao were given milk bath by TRS leaders and Aasara beneficiaries during functions held across old united Adilabad district to distribute proceedings for enhanced pensions. The gesture was symbolic of thanksgiving to Mr. Rao by poor beneficiaries who will received enhanced pensions with retrospective effect from June.

At Nirmal, Forest Minister A. Indrakaran Reddy and Collector M. Prashanthi participated in the programme while in Adilabad, it was Zilla Parishad chairman Rathod Janardhan, MLA Jogu Ramanna and Collector D. Divya. In Adilabad district, the number of beneficiaries is 68,692 and the enhancement of pension amount would cost ₹14.57 crore.

In Kumram Bheem Asifabad district, Asifabad MLA Athram Sakku and Collector Rajeevgandhi Hanumanthu took part in the programme. The total number of pensioners in this district is 50,733.

‘Welfare is sole aim’

Minister for Roads and Buildings, Housing and Legislative Affairs Vemula Prashanth Reddy has said that welfare of the poor and farmers is the sole aim of the TRS government.

Attending as chief guest at the increased Aasara pension proceedings distribution programme here on Saturday, he said the scheme would help needy senior citizens, widows, handloom weavers, toddy tappers, destitute women, AIDS patients and differently-abled persons.

Zaheerabad Member of Parliament B.B. Patil, Zilla Parishad chairperson D. Shobha, MLA Gampa Govardhan and Collector N. Satyanarayana also spoke.

Meanwhile, Assembly Speaker P. Srinivas Reddy gave away pension proceedings to beneficiaries of Banswada, Beerkur and Nasrullabad mandals at Banswada and Kotagiri, Rudrur, Varni, Chandur and Mosra mandals at Rudrur.