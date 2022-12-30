TS IN FOCUS - Water Board on a marathon to provide for the ever expanding city

December 30, 2022 07:47 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The purview and responsibilities of the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply & Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) are set to increase enormously in future, once the projects taken up this year see completion. Exponential growth of the city on all directions is already keeping the Board on tenterhooks, as it totters on a tight rope of fund shortage to even manage the daily show.

According to estimates, drinking water needs of the city are set to rise to 47.76 tmcft by 2035, 58.98 tmcft by 2050, 67.71 tmcft by 2065 and 70.97 tmcft by 2072.

Sunkishala project on Krishna river and Kondapochamma Sagar and Mallannasagar reservoirs on Godavari river are going to enhance the drinking water availability to the city by leaps and bounds, providing for development up to 150 kilometres around the city, paving way for massive industrialisation of the area. Bolstering the infrastructure and pipeline network to match the rapid expansion is the gigantic task ahead for the water board, which, till a few years ago, was grappling with supply to a limited area of core city.

The Sunkishala project by the Telangana government, envisioned with an estimated cost of ₹1,450 crore, is expected to ensure additional availability of 16.5 tmcft of drinking water for the city, besides providing for industrial development in various districts around the city. It will prevent the need for emergency pumping for drinking water in summer months. The project is expected to be completed in the coming year.

Keshavapur reservoir is being proposed near Kondapochamma Sagar at a cost of ₹3,919 crore to ensure equitable distribution of drinking water to all parts of the city. A ring main is proposed along the ORR to connect the whole city as one unit, and to ensure uninterrupted water supply in case of any snag in either of the Krishna and Godavari networks.

The Board has taken up Phase-II of the project to supply drinking water to villages, communities and colonies within the Outer Ring Road, after completing Phase-I with ₹700 crore expenditure providing drinking water to 1.5 lakh connections. The population in the targeted area is estimated to reach 34 lakh, and hence the phase-II works envisage construction of new reservoirs with a combined capacity of 137 million litres, and construction of new pipeline network of 2,863 kilometres, besides new connections, and construction of chlorination rooms. After completion of the project, two lakh more families could get new drinking water connections, while 20 lakh population will stand to benefit.

In order to protect the lakes, ground water and public health, HMWS&SB is also strengthening its sewage treatment capacity by establishing 31 new STPs across the city, in line with the Sewerage Master Plan of the Telangana government. Being built in three packages, the STPs can treat 1,282 million litres of sewage water per day. The project is being given top priority and continuously monitored by the Board’s MD M. Dana Kishore.

Modernisation of the age old sewerage system is one more challenge before the cash-strapped Board, to partially address which government has allotted ₹297 crore for renovation, improvement and strengthening of sewerage network in the northern part of the core city. Minister for Municipal Administration & Urban Development K.T. Rama Rao laid foundation for the project in April this year, which is expected to be completed in the next two years. New pipelines of close to 130 kilometres length will be laid for a catchment area of 33.5 square kilometres as part of this project covering areas such as Goshamahal, Nampally, Karwan and Jubilee Hills Assembly constituencies. Eventually, the sewerage system modernisation project will have to be expanded to cover the entire city.