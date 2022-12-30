TS in focus - nuggets of history

December 30, 2022 09:10 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST

The Asaf Jahi connection to Ghaziabad in UP

Mahabubnagar and Nizamabad are two districts in Telangana named after members of the Asaf Jahi family that ruled the region. But strangely, Ghaziabad near Delhi is also named after Ghaziuddin Firuz Jung-II, the eldest son of Nizam ul Mulk. Firuz Jung was the Vazir of the Mughal ruler in 1740s.

The Kakatiya general who became the Prime Minister

P.V. Narasimha Rao was not the first Prime Minister of India from Telangana. Much before him, Malik Maqbul was the Vazir with the title of Khan e Jahan Telangani at the court of Firuz Shah Tughlaq (1351-88). Before becoming the Vazir of the Sultan, Malik Maqbul was a soldier in the Kakatiya army known as Gannama Nayak.

The temple that doubled up as plague camp

One of the oldest temples of Hyderabad is in Chandrayangutta. Earlier, the temple was known as Chenna Kesava Gutta and was one of the designated plague camps. Residents of the city who would leave the densely-populated area would pitch a tent and stay there to avoid plague. Ironically, Chandrayangutta is now a thickly populated area.

Railways first touched down at Secunderabad, later Hyderabad

Secunderabad is the oldest among the troika of three railway stations in Hyderabad. It was the first station in the city to be connected to Wadi, a station on the Madras-Bombay line. The line opened in 1874. The grand Kachiguda station was built some 40 years later in 1916. Unlike the military-focused station in Secunderabad, the Kachiguda station was built for civilians with a ‘zenana’ entrance for women.

The patriot and the landmark inside a busy bus station

The road in front of Koti Women’s College or the Residency Building is known as Turrebaz Khan Road. While very few remember the location, a memorial to the heroic deeds of Turrebaz Khan during the first war of Indian Independence in 1857 is located on this busy bus bay. Turrebaz Khan was one of the soldiers who led the march to attack the Residency Building. (Contributed by Serish Nanisetti)