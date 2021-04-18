TS hits new high in daily cases, fatalities

5,093 new infections, 15 deaths recorded on Saturday

Telangana has hit yet another peak in new COVID-19 infections with 5,093 cases being detected on Saturday. For the State, which has been crossing one grim milestone after another during the second wave of the pandemic, this is the first time that the 5,000-mark has been breached since the outbreak.

Following detection of a high number of cases, Health department officials said the cases will increase further, indicating that tough times lie ahead.

Apart from the heavy caseload, the State also recorded the highest number of deaths in a day. On Saturday, 15 COVID patients died. Until then, the maximum deaths were 14 which was recorded multiple times since March last year. The death toll stands at 1,824.

However, multiple doctors who attend COVID patients at government hospitals said the actual deaths were higher than the numbers mentioned in daily media bulletin.

Of the 33 districts in the State, 17 have recorded over 100 cases. The highest of 743 were from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation region followed by 488 in Medchal-Malkajgiri, and 407 in Rangareddy.

A total of 1.17 crore samples have been tested so far, leading to detection of 3,51,424 cases. Of the total, 37,037 were active cases while 3,12,563 have recovered.