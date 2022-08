August 10, 2022 20:46 IST

The Telangana State Haj Committee (TSHC) on Wednesday claimed to have saved ₹62.71 lakh this year, and stated that better arrangements were made even as spending was reduced compared to 2019.

The TSHC stated that savings were seen on several parameters, including payments made towards supplies. As many as 3,081 persons made the pilgrimage to holy sites.

