TS GST revenue in April stands at ₹4,955 crore

State registers 16% growth in the same month last fiscal

The State has registered 16 per cent growth in GST revenue during the month of April.

The State reported GST revenue of ₹4,955 crore during the month, up by 16 per cent, compared to ₹4,262 crore in the corresponding period of the last financial year. The growth was however, marginally lesser than the national average pegged at 17 per cent.

According to the report released by the Central Government, the country’s GST revenue crossed the ₹1.5 lakh crore mark for the first time, reaching all time high gross GST revenue of ₹1.67 lakh crore. This was ₹25,000 crore higher than the next highest collection of ₹1.42 lakh crore reported last month.

The Centre said of the total revenue collected during the month, CGST accounted for ₹33,159 crore, SGST ₹41,793 crore, IGST ₹81,939 crore (including ₹36,705 crore collected on import of goods and cess was ₹10,649 crore (including ₹857 crore collected on import of goods).