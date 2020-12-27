TS govt. withdraws regulated farming

HYDERABAD

27 December 2020 23:19 IST

Rytu Bandhu rollout for rabi from today

The State government has withdrawn regulated farming, which was introduced in the last agricultural season to discourage maize and promote fine variety of paddy, pulses and oilseeds for reasons of demand in the market.

In the ongoing rabi season, farmers were left to decide for themselves their preferred crops. Similarly, the government has also decided not to purchase produce on its own from farmers in their villages, which was also taken up in the last season. Now, the farmers can sell their produce wherever they fetched good price.

This was the broad understanding at an official meeting presided by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to discuss the procurement policy of government, regulated farming, implementation of Rytu Bandhu, usage of Rytu Vedika platforms of farmers, supply of seed and fertilizers and agriculture extension programmes.

A release later said the meeting was of the view that it was not possible for the government to purchase or sell farmers’ produce as it was not into merchandise. Also, the new farm laws enacted by Centre envisaged that farmers could sell their produce anywhere. Therefore, the farmers should be allowed to sell at the local agricultural markets like in the past but a token system of arrivals on scheduled dates should be introduced.

The meeting discussed the release of money under Rytu Bandhu scheme of investment support to farmers for the ongoing rabi into their bank accounts from Monday through January.

A sum of ₹ 7,515 crore was envisaged for release to 61.49 lakh farmers for 1.52 crore acres of farm lands at ₹ 5,000 per acre for the season, Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao said at an official meeting to discuss the rollout of the programme. He asked officials to ensure that the money was directly credited to the bank accounts till the last farmer, a release said.

Officials explained to the Chief Minister on the occasion that the government had suffered a loss of about ₹ 7,500 crore due to its procurement policies since the formation of the State. The government procured at minimum support price paddy, maize, jowar, red gram, bengal gram, sunflower, black gram and other crops but sold the produce at lesser rates as there was no demand in the market.

This was a recurring problem every year. The loss on account of paddy alone was ₹ 3,935 crore while it was ₹52.78 crore from jowar, ₹ 413.48 crore from red gram, ₹ 52.47 crore from red jowar, ₹ 9.23 crore from black gram, ₹ 108.07 crore from bengal gram and ₹ 14.25 crore from sunflower. The net loss on account of labour charges and

The meeting was attended by Agriculture Minister S. Niranjan Reddy, Municipal Administration Minister K.T. Rama Rao, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, Chief Advisor to government Rajeev Sharma and Vice-Chancellor of agricultural university Praveen Rao, among others.