TS govt. urged to grant industry status to hospitality sector  

Association members call on Tourism secretary Sandeep Kumar Sultania

Special Correspondent HYDERABAD
August 25, 2022 20:51 IST

The Hotels and Restaurants’ Association of Telangana State (HRATS) has urged the State Government to grant industry status to the hospitality sector, as has been done in other States.

Association members called on Tourism secretary Sandeep Kumar Sultania for introducing executive committee members to him. They said States like Rajasthan, Karnataka and Maharashtra granted industry status to the hospitality sector as a result of which the industry benefitted and made steady progress.

Given the increase in travel, tourism industry would be a game changer for the economy and this would in turn benefit the State at large, they said.

