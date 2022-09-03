TS govt. to observe Sept. 17 as National Integration Day

Cabinet decides to extend Dalit Bandhu scheme to 500 beneficiaries in all 118 Assembly constituencies

The Telangana government has decided to observe September 17, when erstwhile Hyderabad State was annexed to the Indian Union in 1948, as National Integration Day.

This decision was taken at the Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Saturday. It was also decided to organise year-long celebrations to coincide with the commencement of diamond jubilee year of the occasion.

The launch programme under the name “Telangana National Integration Diamond Jubilee” celebrations will be held across the State on September 16, 17 and 18, and conclude on the same dates next year.

Mass rallies with students, youth and women will be held in all Assembly constituency headquarters on September 16. The next day, the CM will hoist the national flag at Public Gardens and give his address. Ministers will hoist flags in districts and officials in municipalities, gram panchayats and government offices.

The Chief Minister will address another public meeting on the same day at NTR stadium here at the culmination of a huge procession from Necklace Road. The processions will comprise artistes performing Gussadi, Gond and Lambadi dances. Mr. Rao will also inaugurate Banjara and Adivasi bhavans in the city.

Cultural programmes invoking the heritage of Telangana and felicitation to freedom fighters, poets and artists will follow in all district headquarter towns on September 18.

The Cabinet also decided to extend the Dalit Bandhu scheme to 500 beneficiaries in all the 118 Assembly constituencies. This will be the first phase of implementation of scheme to 1,500 beneficiaries in each constituency in the current year. The strength of co-option members in GHMC will be increased from five to fifteen and five to ten in other corporations.

Thirty three tmc feet of additional drinking water will be supplied to Hyderabad from Sunkesula project after purification. Land allocation should be done for district courts in 21 districts.