TS govt. to hold talks with AP on single permit to enable seamless movement of lorries 

Minister, Chief Secretary assure demands of lorry owners would be positively considered

The Hindu Bureau HYDERABAD
October 16, 2022 19:59 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Telangana Government has decided to depute a delegation of senior officials to hold discussions with the Andhra Pradesh Government to resolve the single permit issue between the two States to enable seamless movement of lorries.

Excise Minister V. Srinivas Goud and Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar took a decision to this effect after holding discussions with a delegation of Telangana Lorry Owners’ Association here on Sunday. The government assured the delegation that all the issues raised by the association would be resolved in an amicable manner.

Major issues

Some of the major issues which the government had assured to consider positively included reduction in green tax for which a separate GO would be issued soon, stoppage of collection of taxes by Panchayats and municipalities with immediate effect and doing away with prosecution and cancellation of driving licences for extra loading of sand subject to certain permissible limits.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The delegation thanked the Minister and the Chief Secretary for giving a patient listening to their long-pending demands and agreeing to resolve them.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The delegation members told reporters later that the association had decided to support the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samiti in Munugode, as the government had positively responded to their demands. Though no written assurance had been given during Sunday’s meeting, they were confident that the government would issue necessary orders in the coming days.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app