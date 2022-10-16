TS govt. to hold talks with AP on single permit to enable seamless movement of lorries 

Minister, Chief Secretary assure demands of lorry owners would be positively considered

The Telangana Government has decided to depute a delegation of senior officials to hold discussions with the Andhra Pradesh Government to resolve the single permit issue between the two States to enable seamless movement of lorries.

Excise Minister V. Srinivas Goud and Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar took a decision to this effect after holding discussions with a delegation of Telangana Lorry Owners’ Association here on Sunday. The government assured the delegation that all the issues raised by the association would be resolved in an amicable manner.

Major issues

Some of the major issues which the government had assured to consider positively included reduction in green tax for which a separate GO would be issued soon, stoppage of collection of taxes by Panchayats and municipalities with immediate effect and doing away with prosecution and cancellation of driving licences for extra loading of sand subject to certain permissible limits.

The delegation thanked the Minister and the Chief Secretary for giving a patient listening to their long-pending demands and agreeing to resolve them.

The delegation members told reporters later that the association had decided to support the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samiti in Munugode, as the government had positively responded to their demands. Though no written assurance had been given during Sunday’s meeting, they were confident that the government would issue necessary orders in the coming days.