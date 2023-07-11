TS govt. to celebrate Handlooms Day from Aug. 7 

July 11, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The State government has decided to hold week-long celebrations starting from August 7, coinciding with National Handlooms Day.

Industries and IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao, who reviewed the functioning of the handlooms and textiles department with senior officials on Tuesday, announced a decision to this effect and directed the officials concerned to make arrangements. Officials were instructed to come up with plans for organising different programmes across the State with particular focus on areas central to handloom weavers.

Insurance for weavers

Mr. Rama Rao discussed about the scope of expansion of insurance programme for weavers and wanted steps to simplify the Chenetha Mitra scheme. Reiterating the commitment of the government towards welfare of weavers and overall development of the handlooms and textiles sector, he wanted active involvement from various organisations, individuals, public representatives and handloom weavers, during the week-long celebrations.

He discussed about the welfare initiatives being implemented by the government for the betterment of weavers and assessed the progress of key schemes. Allocation of necessary funds for weavers’ welfare and development programmes was discussed during the meeting with emphasis on equitable distribution options.

Mr. Rama Rao asked the officials to set up dedicated museums under the textiles department in the State capital. In addition, steps should be taken to collaborate with the TSRTC and Railways to facilitate marketing of handloom products. The Minister suggested that the Textiles department could undertake a comprehensive study on the implementation and outcome of the welfare programmes for weavers roping in prestigious institutions like the Indian School of Business.