TS Govt. seeks dismissal of review pleas on Raidurg land

The Telangana Government on Wednesday requested the High Court to dismiss two review petitions filed by private persons claiming rights over five acres out of the 84-acre land parcel in Raidurg.

Supreme Court senior counsel C.S. Vaidyanathan, appearing for the State Government before a Division Bench of Justices A. Rajasheker Reddy and M.G. Priyadarshini, said that some private persons were attempting to turn the judicial process to their advantage by filing such pleas. The senior counsel said that several private individuals moved court claiming rights over the 84 acres in a prime locality at Raidurg.

Petitioners B. Siva Ramakrishna and M. Lingamaiah filed the review pleas before the HC. Initially, Lingamaiah and some others filed pleas in HC stating that they owned rights over the 84 acres of land claiming it as Paigah lands. A Division Bench of the HC in 2018 dismissed all the petitions, observing that some private persons attempted to play fraud on the government with false claims.

Later, Lingamaiah moved the Supreme Court which dismissed the main plea and eventually the review petition as well. After one year, he approached the HC again. This time, he cited new evidence claiming rights over the land. Siva Ramakrishna too, filed a near similar petition contending rights in five acres of the 84 acre land parcel.

Presenting contentions of the State government, Mr. Vaidyanathan said that even the Board of Revenue turned down the claims of the petitioners. “Without referring to the Board of Revenue’s findings, the petitioners were claiming rights over the lands based on a preliminary decree granted by a civil court,” he argued.

The petitioners’ counsel Ashok Anand Kumar, however, said that the authorities were suppressing facts and attempting to mislead the courts. He contended that they had the right to move the courts whenever they find a fresh piece of evidence.