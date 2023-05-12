ADVERTISEMENT

TS govt. planning to organise celebrations of 10th year of Telangana formation on a grand scale 

May 12, 2023 06:09 pm | Updated 06:09 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Chief Minister conducted a series of meetings to discuss about the event 

The Hindu Bureau

The stage is being set for celebration of the commencement of 10th year of Telangana State formation starting June 2, when the State completes nine years of its existence.

The State government is planning a series of programmes as part of the celebrations with an aim to take the achievements of the newly-formed State which has achieved several milestones in the short span of nine years. Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao reportedly conducted a series of meetings with senior officials on the finer details of the celebrations, which are likely to be finalised in a few days.

The officials concerned are yet to zero in on the location from where the celebrations will be formally launched. Three locations — the State Secretariat, NTR Stadium and LB Stadium — are reportedly under consideration for the formal public meeting to mark the launch of the celebrations. Though a decision on the duration of the celebrations is yet to be decided, plans are afoot to organise theme-based programmes highlighting the spree of unique welfare and developmental schemes under implementation in the State.

The Chief Minister is understood to have asked the officials concerned to ensure that celebrations are organised on a grand scale within the State as well as in other States. The Information and Public Relations department has accordingly been given adequate budgetary support for spreading Telangana’s success stories in other States.

The publicity campaign is said to be basically aimed at attracting youngsters who attained voting age in the past few years by explaining them the struggle that was made under the leadership of the Chief Minister to achieve separate Statehood to Telangana. There is also talk that the event is being planned in such a manner that it would be a prelude to the campaign for the Assembly election due towards the end of the year.

