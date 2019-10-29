TS govt. mired in debt trap: BJP

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday charged that the Telangana government was mired in a debt trap with its admission in the High Court that it does not have even ₹47 crore to pay to the TSRTC. “Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has the dubious distinction of making a revenue-surplus State into revenue-deficit one during his five-year rule,” said party official spokesperson K. Krishna Saagar Rao. At a press conference at the party office, Mr. Rao castigated the TRS government for being adamant in not taking up the issues raised by the RTC workers. “If Mr. Rao had turned the then RTC into a profit-making entity as a Transport Minister, what prevents him from doing the same now?” he sought to know.

He claimed that the State’s debt was ₹1,42,000 crore and it has increased by 18% this year. About 12.19% of revenue is being paid as interest to the loans raised whereas the 14th Finance Commission has put the figure at 8.31% only as interest payment. “Every year, the debt is increasing while the revenues are dwindling because of the government policies, including indiscriminately increasing the project costs,” claimed the BJP leader.

Mr. Rao wanted the government to reveal details of the TSRTC income, routes, buses, passenger numbers since 2014 so that people would decide the actual situation. He urged the government to initiate talks with the RTC staff.