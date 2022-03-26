TS govt. failed to submit indent on raw rice: Bandi Sanjay Kumar

‘Centre ready to procure raw rice as promised’

BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar said that the Telangana Government has failed to submit indent on how much raw rice it would supply and instead, blaming the Centre.

“The Centre is ready to procure raw rice as promised, and it is Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao who stated that paddy will not be procured during summer and no procurement centres will be opened,” he said at a press conference on Saturday. He also alleged that KCR was playing a political game.

He added that the Centre had held a meeting on February 25 with all the States in regard to procurement of paddy. “While every State has reacted, Telangana has failed to respond. The CM himself announced, in the past, that there will be no procurement in summer. Now, he is blaming that the Centre is not procuring. I appeal to farmers to understand who is telling lies,” he said.

He also said that the Telangana Government had failed to even hand over the promised boiled rice to the Centre. He wondered as to why the problem was coming up only in Telangana and not in other States which are procuring paddy.

Stating that Telangana is one of the de-centralised procurement centres, the BJP president said that it was not possible to close procurement centres as per the agreement between the State and Centre.

Referring to the alleged privatisation of Singareni Collieries, the BJP leader wondered how Centre with a minor share of 49 per cent can do that when the State owns 51 per cent share.

He also said that “the State has to pay dues to the tune of ₹13,575 crore to SCCL”, and asked the Chief Minister to reveal the names of those who were allotted mines in Odisha. He said a letter was written to the Centre and a reply was expected in a day or two.