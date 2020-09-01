TS govt comes out with a new Layout Regularisation Scheme

HYDERABAD

01 September 2020 20:15 IST

Applicable across State in both urban and rural areas

Another Layout Regularisation Scheme (LRS) has been unveiled with the government coming out with a ‘Telangana Regularization of Unapproved and Illegal Layout Rules, 2020’ applicable for the entire State — both urban and rural areas on Tuesday.

The rules will be applicable for all existing unapproved sub-division of plots, existing unapproved layouts or ventures where plots have been sold through a registered sale deed and unauthorised layouts developed provided, at least 10% of plots are sold through the registered deed on or before August 26 this year. No illegal/ unauthorized plots will be permitted after the cut-off date.

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar issued the orders stating there were many unapproved and illegal layouts putting extra pressure on the local bodies due to infrastructure deficiencies. The government has already decided not to allow registration of plots of such unapproved or illegal layouts.

Advertising

Advertising

Applicants can file for regularisation online directly or at a Meeseva centre or a citizen service centre by October 15 with individual plot owners having to pay ₹1,000 while layout developers should pay ₹10,000 through any online payment mode. A self-attested copy of first page of the registered sale deed/title deed, in case of unsold plots and the layout owner shall file copies of sale deeds of at least 10% of total plots.

The municipal or any other competent body concerned can seek any other document once an intimation is received following initial registration under the scheme. Application for regularization of unapproved layout and subdivision of plots can also be made by a society/association/colony developer representing the plot owners in an unapproved layout.

If the application is of a site that is contrary to the land use stipulated in the statutory plan, necessary conversion charges will be levied. If 10% open space is not available in the un-approved layout pro-rata open space charges @ 14% of the plot value prevailing as on August 26 along with conversion charges which have to be remitted within three months of intimation and latest by January 31, 2021, whichever is earlier, either in instalments or in one go within this time period, failing which regularization of plot will not be considered and will be treated as unauthorized. No relaxation of time shall be granted.

Mandatory norms

Road width should be a minimum of nine metres. In case of weaker section layouts or plots less than 100 sq metres, the road width may be six metres. In case required road width is not available, required depth for widening equal on both sides will be insisted and water bodies will be preserved in the layout.

The regularization measure is not applicable for plots or layouts from the application of land ceiling laws, land disputes or claims over title, boundary disputes, etc. In respect of assigned lands, prior clearance from the district collector will have to be obtained. Even if only a few plot holders come forward for regularisation in an unapproved layout, the layout pattern approved by the competent authority — municipal authorities and additional collectors of local bodies for gram panchayats — will be applicable to the entire layout.

The applicant should furnish copies of the sale deed/ title deed only. Agreement of sale or the general power of attorney not be considered as evidence. No layout/development will be allowed in the bed of any kind of water bodies and in the full tank level (FTL) of any lake, pond, ‘kunta’ and in ‘shikam’ lands.

Water bodies and courses will be maintained as recreational/green buffer zone, and no layout development activity other than recreational will be permitted within: 30 metres from the boundary of river course/ lakes of area of 10 hectares and above; 9 metres from the boundary of lakes / ‘kuntas/shikam’ lands of area less than10 hectares; 9 metres from the boundaries of canal, ‘vagu’, etc., and two metres from the defined boundary of the ‘nala’ or storm water drain.

Restricted zones

For layout development activity within the restricted zone near the airport or within 500 metres distance from the boundary of defence areas/ military establishments, necessary clearance from the Airport Authority/ Defence Authority concerned has to be obtained. In case of sites in the vicinity of oil/gas pipelines, clear distance and other stipulations of the respective authority should be complied with.

For areas covered under G.O.Ms.No.111 — protection of catchment area of Osmansagar and Himayatsagar lakes — apart from the provisions of statutory Master Plan of HMDA/ HADA, the restrictions on layout and development activity imposed will be applicable. Approvals will not be given in sites earmarked for industrial/manufacturing use zone and earmarked open spaces.

Not applicable

Sites/plots under legal disputes, ceiling surplus lands/government lands/endowment lands/wakf lands/shikam lands and entered in prohibitory register of lands maintained by Revenue Department will also not be entertained for regularisation. Plots or layouts not regularised will not be provided with water supply connections and services like drainage, Registration Department will not allow sale or any transaction of such sites and building approvals will be denied.

An Appellate Committee is to be constituted by the government if an applicant is aggrieved by an order passed by the competent authority.