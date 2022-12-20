TS govt. asked to recover funds for taking up activities not permitted under MGNREGS, asserts Centre

December 20, 2022 06:12 pm | Updated 06:12 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Central government has asserted that the Telangana State government has been asked to recover ₹151.9 crore which has been diverted for taking up activities not permitted under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) guidelines.

Union Minister of State for Rural Development Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti said the directive was based on the recommendation of a high level Central team that visited Telangana in June to review the implementation of MGNREGS. “The State of Telangana has taken up construction of food drying platform work under NREGS which is not permissible under Schedule-I of the Act,” she said in reply to a question by Congress Member of Parliament A. Revanth Reddy.

She pointed out lapses in planning and good governance issues in taking up works that were observed by the Central team during its visit. Accordingly, under planning side, it was observed that diversification in the selection of works taken up was lacking and less number of individual beneficiary works were taken up. It was also observed that majority of the completed works were closed with very less amount of expenditure incurred against the estimated sanctioned amount while large amount of funds were spent “without any outcome” particularly in case of desilting works.

On the good governance side, the implementing agencies did not maintain work files with all required documents as per the framework of the Ministry. The seven registers in gram panchayats were not duly updated in the gram panchayats visited while the citizen information board was not present on many work sites in case of ongoing and completed works. “Wherever it was found, it was not installed as per the framework of the Ministry and with incomplete information,” she said.

Minister for Finance and Health T. Harish Rao took objection to the Central government directives and claimed that the Centre was trying to rake up a dispute in respect of the food grain drying platforms. Participating in the Zilla Parishad meeting in Siddipet, he criticised the Central government for seeking recovery of funds utilised for construction of drying platforms in the interest of farming community. “The Central government is trying to create an issue out of nothing,” he alleged.