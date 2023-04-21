TS govt. announces emergency response team and 55 new emergency and trauma centres

April 21, 2023 09:02 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST - HYDERABAD

HYDERABAD

To provide immediate medical care to accident victims, the Telangana government announced the formation of a Telangana Emergency Response Team (TERI) and the establishment of 55 emergency and trauma centres across the State.

Health Minister T. Harish Rao announced the launch and said TERI was a part of the State government’s commitment to provide healthcare to all. The aim is to prevent loss of life due to a lack of timely medical treatment.

The emergency medical services will cover a wide range of medical emergencies, including trauma; heart attack; stroke; maternal and child emergencies; and medical and surgical emergencies.

According to a statement, a lack of coordination between pre-hospital emergency services, rehabilitation, surgery, specialists and investigation facilities was identified as the cause of high mortality rates. The Telangana government aims to prevent this through timely response and coordination between these services.

“Trauma and road accidents account for 24% of cases that come to the emergency department. Thirty-five percent of pre-hospital deaths and 40% of trauma deaths occur within 24 hours of hospital admission due to bleeding. Studies have shown that timely response can prevent 30% to 40% of hospital deaths,” the statement reads.

Fifty-five state-run hospitals, 17 teaching hospitals, 21 district hospitals and 16 area hospitals will be connected to main roads in all districts. As many as 426 well-equipped ambulances will reach accident sites quickly, and trained paramedics will provide emergency services. Vehicles will soon be installed with AEDs. “Once the victim is taken into the ambulance, the emergency medical technician immediately uploads their health condition online, and upon reaching the nearest hospital, the emergency department doctors are ready to provide necessary treatment,” the statement reads.