TS giving top priority to public health: Harish Rao

CM promoting medical education in the State: Harish Rao

Finance and Health Minister Harish Rao said that Telangana is the only State extending potable drinking water to every household.

“Telangana is according top priority to public health. While four medical colleges were established in the last 70 years, one medical college is set up in every district in the last seven years. Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has been promoting medical education in the State,” said Mr. Rao while addressing a gathering after releasing welcome posters prepared by TRSV in Siddipet on Sunday.

“BJP is making false claims and launching campaigns against the TRS. Refute it successfully on social media and let people know the facts. BJP did nothing for the nation in the last eight years. I demand the Union government to fill up 15 lakh vacancies,” he said, adding that the Telangana government has been doing miracles and even NITI Ayog has appreciated its efforts.

In another programme after laying foundation stone for a road in ward number 36, Mr. Rao said that the underground drainage system in Siddipet would meet the requirements of the town for the next 100 years. He said that one more 650-bed hospital would be established at a government hospital to perform heart surgeries and treat cancer patients.