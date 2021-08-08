TS girl for junior world athletics meet

HYDERABAD

08 August 2021 20:47 IST

Teenager among 27 Indian athletes selected for upcoming event in Nairobi

For Agasari Nandini, it will be the experience of a lifetime as she competes in the Junior World athletics meet to be held in Nairobi (Kenya) from August 17 to 22.

The 17-year-old girl from Telangana has been selected to represent the country in the Junior Worlds meet in 100-metre hurdles.

“Nandini’s success story is a remarkable journey dotted with sacrifices by her parents. I am sure, inspired by Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Neeraj Chopra, she will put in her best efforts to bring laurels for the country,” SATS chairman A. Venkateshwar Reddy.

The fact that she happens to be the only one from the State of the 27 selected athletes to don India colours in the Junior Worlds is itself a great achievement, he added.

Mr. Reddy, who felicitated Nandini and her parents at their residence here in Kapra, said he was confident of the State athlete making it to the 2024 Paris Olympics given her hard work and the kind of performances she had been putting up at major events.