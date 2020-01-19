TS-Genco’s ERP project bags CSI award of excellence

Telangana State Power Generation Corporation (TS-Genco) and SAP (India) have jointly bagged the Computer Society of India (CSI) special interest group e-governance award of excellence-2019 for its project – Leveraging TS-Genco Business Process using SAP File Life-cycle Management (e-office) and Analytics (dashboard).

Given in recognition of its enterprise resource planning (ERP) project, the award was received by Chief General Manager (IS&ERP) A. Ramesh at the 53rd CSI annual convention held in Bhubaneswar on January 17. Director General of Dr. MCRHRD Institute B.P. Acharya, who was the special guest on the occasion, complimented Genco for its splendid work in the field of information technology.

In line with their business strategy and expansion plans, TS-Genco had replaced the existing in-house software application by implementing centralised ERP solutions across all its plants and corporate office. The ERP initiative in TS-Genco was taken up in the name of “TS-SHAKTHI” (TS-Genco System to Harness Ample Knowledge Transformation for Harmony and Integration).

Two projects were taken up as part of the initiative for implementation of e-office (SAP-FLM) to leverage the business and to use state-of-the-art executive dashboard for effective decision making using SAP analytics. The e-office solution was inaugurated with the pilot go-live from February 22, 2018 at the corporate office and its roll-out for generating stations was completed in September 2018 -- in three phases, according to Mr. Ramesh.

Mr. Ramesh explained that the state-of-the-art executive dashboard for effective decision-making was launched to make use of huge transactional data being generated in ERP system. The dashboard has enabled TS-Genco to take quick and informed decisions at senior level management with the help of a mobile application to bring important key performance indicators (KPIs) such as online generation, state demand and reservoir levels on one unified platform.

A jury of experts and the award secretariat from CSI-SIG visited the TS-Genco ERP project office as part of a field visit on November 18 last year and selected the project for the final round of selection. Final presentation of the shortlisted projects to the jury was made on December at the University of Hyderabad, where the project was declared winner of “Award of Excellence” from a large number of nominations and presentations, comprehensive questioning and cross examination.

Chairman and Managing Director of TS-Genco D. Prabhakar Rao congratulated the IS&ERP team on the recognition to their efforts.